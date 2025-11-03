GODFREY - Christopher Sichra of Godfrey served in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 1991, contributing to Cold War and Gulf War era missions. During his military career, Sichra was assigned first to the 69th Ordinance Company in Longare, Italy, where he served as a Nuclear Weapons Specialist with the Southern European Task Force, operating in Italy, Greece, and Turkey. He later joined Bravo Company of the 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion, becoming a certified Military Intelligence Analyst after training at Fort Hood, Texas.

Sichra, who held the rank of Specialist (E-4), earned several medals and honors, including the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, Presidential Unit Citation, and the Expert Rifle Marksmanship Badge. He was honorably discharged in October 1991.

Following his military service, Sichra continued to serve his community in various public safety roles. His career includes positions as a traffic officer with the St. Louis Airport Police Department, an armed deputy with the St. Louis City Marshal’s Office, and a firefighter/EMT and HazMat technician with the St. Louis City Fire Department for 20 years until his retirement in 2019. He currently serves as Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator and Emergency Management Coordinator.

Deanna Sichra submitted this information in recognition of Christopher Sichra’s dedicated service.

