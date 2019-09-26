Godfrey's Brooke Tavolacci is NIU August Graduate Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DeKALB, Ill. (September 25, 2019) - Over 650 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in August. Included among the graduates were the following students from your area: HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR Article continues after sponsor message Godfrey, IL Brooke Tavolacci, Bachelor of Science, Public Health-Health Promotion Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending