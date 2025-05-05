GODFREY - A special ceremony is planned this weekend to honor lost loved ones in Godfrey.

The Village of Godfrey will host their annual Arbor Day celebration on May 10, 2025, at Glazebrook Park. The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with a Youth Fishing Derby, followed by face painting, crafts, games, and vendors until 3 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., a Memorial Tree Dedication Ceremony will recognize the people for whom trees, benches and bricks have been dedicated to them in the park.

“I think just about anybody in town knows of someone or has a family member that has a tree that’s been planted for them,” said Chris Logan, Godfrey’s Parks and Recreation Director. “It’s a very symbolic gesture. I think when you lose someone and you can plant a tree, which represents new life and growth, kind of moving on and learning to live without them, which is hard, but it’s a nice way for people to remember those they love.”

A local reverend will bless the ceremony, and the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department will read the names of individuals who have been memorialized in the park. The new benches and trees will be marked on a map, and attendees can walk through the park and take note of each one.

The event has personal significance to Logan, whose loved ones have also been memorialized at the park. He believes the ceremony is a nice way to remember these loved ones, and he hopes it is a powerful experience for those in attendance.

“We like doing it. It’s always a good day,” Logan said. “My dad has a tree and a bench. My brother has a tree and a bench in Godfrey in Glazebrook. It’s important to me. I understand, and I think we do a good job of allowing people to honor their loved ones in that way. It’s just a nice thing to do.”

In honor of Arbor Day, the first 300 visitors will receive a free redbud tree seedling. Whether you come for the Youth Fishing Derby, the Memorial Tree Dedication Ceremony, or the games and vendor fair in the afternoon, Logan said it will be a fun experience.

He encourages people to bring their own lawn chairs and arrive early to the dedication ceremony, as it usually fills up quickly. He hopes the ceremony resonates with the community and serves as a nice way to remember and honor those who have been lost.

“It’s a nice family event for family and loved ones to come and honor them,” he added. “Whether it’s a bench or a tree or a brick with their information on it, I think it’s a very nice thing that we can do for the public. Not every community is able to do something like this.”

For more information about the Arbor Day celebration and the Memorial Tree Dedication Ceremony, click here or call the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at 618-466-1483.

