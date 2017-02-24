GODFREY - The Godfrey Women’s Club will be sponsoring a Candidates Forum on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Trimpe Building, Walter S. Ahlemeyer Atrium., beginning at 7 PM. All registered Candidates that are running for a Village of Godfrey and Godfrey Township office(s) are invited, and we hope all will attend. This event will be the first Candidates Forum the Godfrey Women’s Club has sponsored, and we anticipate this Forum to be well attended.

As in past Candidate Forums, the format will be as follows:

Candidates running for Trustee running opposed will be given up to three minutes to introduce themselves and discuss their qualifications and/or why they should be elected to office. This will be done by Ballot positions.

Candidates running unopposed will be introduced. However we ask that each candidate remain after the forum to answer any questions from their constituents.

The Trustee Candidates will also be given up to three minutes to introduce themselves and discuss their qualifications and/or why they should be elected to office. In addition, they will be asked specific questions and will be given up to two minutes to respond. Those questions will be written questions from the audience and reviewed by an impartial committee selected by Godfrey Women’s Club prior to presenting the questions to the Candidates.

All comments and answers will be timed using a spotlight. Green Light will be on until there are 30 seconds remaining, and then a Yellow Light will proceed to a Red Light in which case your time is up. We ask that all Candidates adhere to this format. We also ask that all Candidates remain after the Forum to answer any questions from Godfrey residents.

We would like to thank all Candidates for running for an elected office in the Village of Godfrey and Godfrey Township Office(s). We realize it can be a thankless responsibility sometimes but it takes concerned citizens to have a successful community.

If you are unable to attend please advise us by calling Ginger Woodman at 618-830-2221.

