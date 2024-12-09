GODFREY - Fifteen members of the Godfrey Women’s Club dedicated their Friday to ringing bells for the Salvation Army kettles outside Schnucks in Godfrey. The event is part of the club’s ongoing commitment to community service.

The Godfrey Women’s Club, known for its various service projects, aims to support local initiatives and charitable organizations. Among the volunteers were Eileen Aimone, Becky Areford, Sharon Wild, and Tanya Sisk, who contributed their time to raise funds for the Salvation Army.

This annual tradition not only helps gather donations for those in need but also fosters a spirit of community involvement among the club's members. The efforts of the Godfrey Women’s Club exemplify the organization’s dedication to making a positive impact in the area.

