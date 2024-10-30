GODFREY - The Godfrey Women’s Club hosted their annual Christmas Carousel fundraiser.

On Oct. 30, 2024, community members could shop and dine with the Godfrey Women’s Club at Lewis and Clark Community College. Club President Jennifer Wyatt explained that the Christmas Carousel is the club’s main fundraiser, and they use the proceeds to better the Godfrey community.

“It’s our main mission as a club to beautify Godfrey, to make Godfrey a better place to live,” Wyatt said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Christmas Carousel attendees could shop the Christmas decor, enter raffles, and enjoy a sit-down lunch from caterer Nicky G’s Italian Eats.

Wyatt noted that the event is always a fun experience for attendees, but it has a deeper meaning for the club. They raise money to decorate the Lewis and Clark Community College campus, improve the Godfrey area and support people in the Riverbend community.

“This is our primary fundraising activity for the year. We raise funds to beautify Godfrey and give away to charities,” Wyatt explained. “We give over $2,000 a year for Christmas gifts for children from Riverbend Head Start. We give a full-ride scholarship every year to a deserving Lewis and Clark woman student. We provide the greenery for the college at Christmas. We do a lot.”

Wyatt said the Godfrey Women’s Club meets nine months out of the year for a luncheon and a program. For more information about joining the club, you can visit their official Facebook page or contact one of their current members.

“We just enjoy being together and being able to help make Godfrey a better place to live,” Wyatt added. “Of course, it’s already the best place to live.”

More like this: