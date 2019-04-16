ALTON - One died after a head-on accident about 9:30 p.m. at Illinois Route 3 and College Avenue in Alton.

A 27-year-old Godfrey woman was driving the wrong way when she struck another vehicle. She was taken from the scene by ambulance and later died at a nearby hospital, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said.

Moments before the crash in Alton, the wrong-way driver hit something at the Circle K in East Alton and lost the front bumper and plate in the roadway, Chief Simmons said Tuesday morning. The chief said the driver then headed toward Alton with her headlights off and she continued northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 3, Simmons said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We had several 911 calls about her driving the wrong way," Chief Simmons said. "We dispatched patrol officers and when they pulled onto Route 3 and College Avenue, they found the crash."

No one was seriously injured in the other vehicle, Chief Simmons said.

Chief Simmons said the victim's name will not be released until the family had all been notified and will be released by the coroner's office. He said there are toxicology reports being done in regard to the accident and the Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene to investigate. The chief said officers were out at the scene until 4 a.m. Tuesday with the reconstruction.

"This is a very tragic situation," Chief Simmons said. "People need to be observant. It will be a few weeks before the toxicology reports from the accident come back from the lab."

More like this: