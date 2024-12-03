GODFREY - A Godfrey woman is accused by Jersey County Sheriff's deputies of obstructing justice after a convicted felon from Alton charged with pointing a loaded weapon at two people was found in her home.

Andrew D. Trobaugh, 44, of Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Super Class 3 felony.

Trobaugh allegedly possessed a Sig Sauer .22 caliber LR semi-automatic handgun, which was reportedly loaded at the time of the incident. A petition to deny his release states that on Nov. 24, 2024, Trobaugh pointed the loaded weapon at two people to threaten them during an argument.

The petition notes Trobaugh had previously been convicted of a felony, making his possession of the firearm illegal. Jersey County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Trobaugh currently remains in custody at the Jersey County Jail.

Trobaugh is not only being held in custody for this charge, but is also being held for the Alton Police Department on charges of escape, assault, dangerous drugs, and obstructing justice, as well as the East Alton Police Department on charges of resisting arrest and meth delivery.

Katelyn M. Lemons, 33, of Godfrey, was charged in a separate but related case with obstructing justice.

A description of the charge states that on Nov. 24, 2024, Lemons allegedly gave false information to Jersey County Sheriff’s deputies in an attempt to prevent Trobaugh’s apprehension. Specifically, she knowingly misled deputies by telling them Trobaugh was not present in her residence before he was found inside her residence.

Lemons faces a Class 4 felony for obstructing justice and was granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

