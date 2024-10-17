GODFREY – Godfrey residents may notice a mailing this week from Homefield Energy introducing themselves as the new electric supplier for the area’s electric aggregation program. For those unfamiliar with the program, Godfrey voters overwhelmingly approved a referendum on the ballot back in 2012 to enter into an electric aggregation program with a company called Good Energy. Along with many surrounding communities in southwestern Illinois, Godfrey would benefit from the collective purchasing power of this large consortium. Historically, participating in the program has resulted in significant cost-savings for residents.

Over the past two years, however, there has been substantial volatility in the electricity market driven by clean air initiatives and a poor economy, resulting in higher prices. During the last contract period with Good Energy, the supplier was Constellation NewEnergy as the previous supplier, Homefield, couldn’t be competitive in their pricing. As prices had increased dramatically, Godfrey residents felt a bit of sticker shock when opening their power bills. I’m happy to announce that the new contract, with terms running from December 2024 meter read – June 2025 meter read, has been once again awarded to Homefield. Currently, the Homefield rate and the Ameren rate are only 1/10th of a cent per kilowatt apart … however, it is highly anticipated that Ameren will request a rate increase from the ICC starting in January.

All that being said, please know that it is the prerogative of the customer to ‘OPT OUT’ of the aggregation program at any time. The Village of Godfrey does not benefit in any way from the aggregation program, it is only meant to serve as a cost-savings to residents. If you should elect to opt out, you will be locked out of the aggregation program for a period of one year … during which time the Ameren rates may fluctuate while the aggregation rate remains the same. You may opt out by returning the yellow opt out notice by mail or by calling one of the following numbers:

Homefield Energy (866) 694-1262

Good Energy (866) 955-2677 or (212) 792-0222

In addition to the opt out letter from Homefield Energy, customers may receive a notice from Ameren that the current supplier contract with Constellation is expiring, and that you must make a new choice in suppliers. Don’t be alarmed by the letter; it is part of the state-mandated process. If residents and small businesses wish to continue participating, they should take no action as they will automatically be enrolled when the program transitions to the new supplier in December 2024.

