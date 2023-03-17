GODFREY - Bethany Bohn, 53, the Godfrey Village Clerk, died on Thursday after a cancer battle. She is survived by her husband, John, and two daughters, Madison and Piper Bohn, and her son, John.

Bethany BohnVillage of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said the village officials and residents were very sad at Bethany's death.

"She did a wonderful job as village clerk," he said. "Her heart was in being the village clerk all the way to the end. She was very dedicated to her job. She put up a great fight with her illness to the very end. It is a terrible disease, but she didn't let it get the best of her. She will be very missed."

A memorial visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

A GoFundMe for Bethany's family can be found by clicking here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-bills-for-bethany-bohn

