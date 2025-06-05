Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings

GODFREY – Plans to build a solar farm on Delmar Avenue in Godfrey have been halted after unanimously being voted down by the Village Board of Trustees.

Trustees on Tuesday night voted 6-0 against an ordinance granting a special use permit to Arena Road House Solar, LLC to build a solar farm at 3406 W. Delmar Ave.

Speaking in favor of the solar farm was Jay Gupta, a developer with Arena Renewables.

“This project will be a quiet neighbor for the community for the next 30, 40 years, without traffic, noise, smell, [or] pollution,” Gupta said. “You will not be able to see the solar project, it is … out of view and nearly completely surrounded by existing vegetation.”

Gupta described the project as an investment in the community capable of generating $800,000 in property tax revenue, telling trustees: “We want to be long-term partners with you.” Gupta also said local residents and businesses could “take advantage” of the solar farm by becoming subscribers to the project for a 10% discount on their energy costs.

Sean Hickey, Professional Engineer with Kimley-Horn, said that while there were “inconsistencies” with the initially submitted application, he assured trustees that he would bear responsibility for anything contained in the legally binding “final draft.”

“We want to be respectful of the community, and we have done what we’ve heard is requested to be in line with the values of this community,” Hickey said. “When it goes to design, I will be the Design Engineer … if it is not designed correctly, that comes back on me – and I am willing to put my name and reputation on this project and say that it will be done correctly, and it will be done as a good neighbor in the Village of Godfrey.”

Property owner Donald Rhodes said he supports the solar farm being built on his property due to its potential benefits for the community, reiterating the 10% energy discount for residents and businesses.

Planning and Zoning Commission Chairperson Robin Long raised concerns with the project and application, stating: “The devil’s in the details.”

“Arena has made multiple attempts to correct their presentation [documentation], and it still has issues. Planning & Zoning is not in the business to proofread presentation materials,” Long said, citing Building and Zoning Administrator Tony Cain’s apparent “feedback” to several errors Arena made in their presentation materials.

Long also said that while she’s “not opposed to solar,” the finds the proposed location “less than desirable,” citing concerns of toxic runoff to nearby farms in the event of hail damage to the solar installation.

She also questioned whether Arena was truly looking to invest in the village with this project, questioning the economic benefits raised by project supporters and noting the lack of long-term jobs it would provide.

“From my position on Planning and Zoninig, I didn’t find the Village of Godfrey being a guinea pig for Arena as an option,” Long said. “This is not a short-term rental situation that we can make go away if it doesn’t work out – we’re stuck with this commitment and the environmental impact it may cause. I don’t think it’s something we want.”

With no further discussion or debate, trustees voted 6-0 against the ordinance, effectively halting the plans for a solar farm at the site.

A full recording of the June 3, 2025 Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

