GODFREY - The Godfrey Board of Trustees approved permission to apply for a Park Enhancement Grant that would be used to install a new fence around the new splash pad and also be used with work to connect the first phase of a bike trail that will connect Glazebrook Park with LaVista Park through country settings.

Godfrey has utilized the Park Enhancement Grants before and this year will ask for around $71,000, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said.

Article continues after sponsor message

In other matters, McCormick said the village board approved a rate hike for pavilion rentals from $5 to $10 each.

The Park Enhancement Grants grants normally range from $15,000 to $165,200 and are used for projects such as a dog park, playground equipment, pavilions, a walking/bike trail, and outdoor lighting. The funding will be combined with city, village, township, and park district funds to finance the projects.

More like this: