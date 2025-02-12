Godfrey Candidates Forum

GODFREY - Five candidates for the Village of Godfrey’s trustees seats shared their platforms at a recent candidate forum.

On Feb. 11, 2025, East End Improvement Association hosted a candidate forum for the mayoral, clerk and trustee candidates. You can read more about the mayoral candidates here. You can read more about the clerk candidates here.

There are three trustee seats available and five candidates in the running. Ryan Mouser, Gerard Fischer and Nathan Schrumpf are running while Rick Lauschke and Sarah Woodman are defending their seats. The candidates began by introducing themselves and sharing more about why they decided to run.

Nathan Schrumpf

Schrumpf explained that he previously served on the Village Board six years ago. He grew up in Godfrey and attended Alton High School and Lewis and Clark Community College. He previously ran a lawncare business and currently works at Phillips 66, and he owns a few commercial properties in the Village.

“I’m pretty much invested in Godfrey,” he said. “I’ve gotten several building permits over the years and variances and kind of been on the other side of the counter getting stuff for buildings and things like that that a lot of the trustees maybe haven’t had to acquire. So I have kind of a different perspective being from a younger generation. I’m open-minded and level-headed.”

Gerard Fischer

Fischer has owned a small business in Godfrey for the past 30 years. He has served as a board member and president for Kreative Kids, St. Mary’s School and Marquette Catholic High School. He is currently a board member with the Godfrey Planning and Zoning Committee and the Godfrey Fire Protection District.

“During my six-year term with the Godfrey Fire Protection District, we have achieved significant milestones, including the construction of the new $8 million building, increasing the manpower to five firefighters per shift, new purchase of a ladder truck, which will arrive within the next month or two,” he said. “My first meeting with the Godfrey Fire Protection District, the general fund was $190,000. At the meeting last week, six years later, $2.3 million.”

Rick Lauschke

Lauschke grew up in Godfrey and works in real estate. He previously worked with IBM and West Star Aviation. He noted that he wants to see Godfrey grow, but his main priority is the citizens of Godfrey. He wants to support the residents and the existing businesses while helping Godfrey to grow. He hopes to secure a second term as trustee.

“Godfrey is growing somewhat but we need to grow it more, and I’d like to see us focus on doing that more this year,” he said. “We’ve got to increase the tax base, increase revenues, but we’ve got to do it in a way that doesn't overburden the resources that we have, the infrastructure as well as the emergency services.”

Ryan Mouser

Mouser graduated from Alton High School and began his career at Olin Corporation. He currently serves as the assistant business manager for the IBEW in Alton. He expressed his goals for the Village, including more police protection and additional growth throughout Godfrey.

“My main goal for this trustee’s position is to secure the police protection contract for the Village of Godfrey with Madison County, to extend the growth of what we’ve got going at Glazebrook Park…and also to continue the growth of the business in Godfrey,” he said.

Sarah Woodman

Woodman retired from First MidAmerica Credit Union. As a trustee, she said she tries to always vote with “common sense and knowledge.” She noted that Godfrey has the lowest property tax rate in Madison County and is ranked as one of the safest communities in Illinois.

“Serving as a trustee these last four years has been both interesting and engaging. I truly have enjoyed serving the residents of Godfrey,” she said. “To make Godfrey the community of financial soundness, safety, business-friendly and, above all, family-oriented, requires making sound decisions. I seek out both the facts and the pros and cons of each issue that comes before the board.”

Questions

The audience submitted three questions for the candidates to answer.

The first question asked if candidates were in favor of a recreation complex and how they would fund it.

Fischer said he is in favor. He believes Godfrey first needs to hire a project manager, as this is what the Godfrey Fire Protection District did when building their new firehouse, and he said it saved them $1 million.

Lauschke agreed the complex has potential in Godfrey. He said Godfrey needs to complete the comprehensive plan first and run a feasibility study, which would help the board decide how to fund it.

Mouser said he is in favor of a recreation complex. He believes young people are being pushed to Alton to play sports, and he wants to bring them back to Godfrey through the recreation complex. He said Godfrey has the funds to pay for it.

Woodman said she supports the complex, but she noted there are still several questions about what residents want to build. She believes planning is necessary and there is “definitely a need” in Godfrey for the complex.

Schrumpf said he is in favor and believes the sewer sale could fund the complex. He would like to see the complex located away from Glazebrook Park on Airport Road. He agreed a comprehensive plan is necessary.

The second question asked candidates how they would work with the mayor to develop a new comprehensive plan.

Lauschke said a comprehensive plan is an immediate need. In the last few months, he said the board and mayor have agreed to prioritize it.

Mouser said he completely trusts Director of Economic Development Jim Mager and would lean on that committee going forward.

Woodman believes they need to determine where they want to see Godfrey in the future, and a comprehensive plan will help. She added that Godfrey has relationships with two professional comprehensive plan companies already.

Schrumpf agreed he is in favor and there was a comprehensive plan when he previously served as a trustee. He said the most important part, however, is having a board that will follow the plan once it is in place.

Fischer said he was on a citizens committee that helped develop the previous comprehensive plan, and while Godfrey is currently executing some of these items, it would be good to revisit it.

The third question asked about the challenges the candidates perceive Godfrey to be facing.

Mouser said he wants to see a comprehensive plan and everyone on the same page. He prioritizes being present, open communication, and listening to constituents.

Woodman said Godfrey is in good shape and she doesn’t perceive many major challenges. She noted she wants Godfrey to be “careful” about rental properties.

Schrumpf added that Godfrey is financially stable, and he wants to see the tax base stay in check.

Fischer said Godfrey’s population is growing while people are fleeing Illinois, and he wants to focus on keeping residents in Godfrey.

Lauchke emphasized the importance of helping Godfrey to grow without stressing the resources. He reiterated that a comprehensive plan is the top priority,

The candidates had the chance to make closing statements.

Sarah Woodman

Woodman noted that she helped create Godfrey’s Good Neighbor Award, and she is pleased that Godfrey focuses on the positive.

“As a trustee these past four years, I feel it’s been a learning experience and also an opportunity to try to create good,” she said. “There will always be issues and concerns to address. If reelected, I intend to be committed to address these concerns with knowledge and common sense. I will continue to commit myself to honesty, openness and dedication.”

Nathan Schrumpf

Schrumpf said his previous term as Godfrey’s trustee was “super rewarding.” He hopes to serve on the board again.

“I always have my phone on,” he added. “I take calls pretty much anytime day or night, like I did when I was self-employed. I just look forward to your vote on April 1 for another four years.”

Gerard Fischer

Fischer noted that Godfrey is “blessed” with parks, great streets, thriving businesses and a strong sense of community.

“Serving as a trustee for the Fire Protection District and being a business owner for 30 years has deepened my passion for this community and my commitment to its wellbeing,” he said. “I believe that our continued growth and success depend on the active involvement of every resident.”

Rick Lauschke

Lauschke echoed that Godfrey is a great community, but the Village will need to watch its funding going forward.

“I think it’s important to keep Godfrey growing, and we’ve got to have a plan for that,” he added. “We’ve also got to protect the dollars that we do have…I take my experience and do what I think is right for the Village of Godfrey and the residents. I’ve done that and I will always do that. I do it above self-interest. I do it because I’m giving back to the community.”

Ryan Mouser

Mouser expressed a need to “keep an eye on the rental properties.” He said he agreed with the board’s decision to ban sales of kratom in Godfrey and Mayor McCormick’s decision to "slow down” video gaming in the Village.

“I am in Godfrey by choice. I will never plan on leaving here. I’ve always lived here,” he said. “This place is amazing, and I just want to keep being a part of this…I think we need to keep going with the recreation, promote young families to move into this area.”

The consolidated election is scheduled for April 1, 2025. For a full recording of the candidate forum, click here.

