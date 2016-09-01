GODFREY – Ben Haskins, 34, was the champion of the Great Godfrey Triathlon at Glazebrook Park this past Saturday with a time of 1 hour, 6 minutes, 25 seconds.

The event featured a 500-meter open swim in the Sportsmen’s Club lake, then a 16-mile bike race over Godfrey and a 5-kilometer cross country run.

James Clark, 47, was second (1:06.37); and Austin Faerber was third (1:06.43). Jen Haskins was female champion and sixth overall with a time of 1:11.37. Rene White was second and seventh overall (1:11.38). Area favorites James Ritter of Jerseyville, and Bob Patterson also competed. Ritter was 10th, 1:13.12; Patterson was 21st (1:19.37).

Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director Kimberly Caughran said they were thrilled to have the triathlon for the second consecutive year.

“The park offered a beautiful trail run and the hills on Airport Road provided a challenging ride for the bikes,” she said. “We are thankful for the sponsors we received and all of the help we had in putting on this event. The participants have been very complimentary of the event. They are a great group to work with.”

