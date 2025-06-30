GODFREY - Families and friends are invited to Godfrey’s annual Family Fun Fest and fireworks.

From 5–9 p.m. on July 4, 2025, community members can come out to Glazebrook Park to enjoy inflatables, vendors, food trucks, live music and more fun before the fireworks launch at 9:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Director Chris Logan expressed his excitement to host another fun event for the community.

“It’s going to be a great day,” he said. “It’s really fun to see people out in our park and in Godfrey enjoying themselves.”

Inflatables, vendors, face-painting and a clown will be available throughout the night. From 5–7:30 p.m., you can sign up for the watermelon-eating contest, set to start at 8:15 p.m. Jim Mager will provide live music starting at 6:30 p.m.

Kids who participated in Godfrey’s baseball program will receive a medal during the Baseball Awards at 5:35 p.m. Meanwhile, local baseball coaches will hang out in the dunk tank from 5–7:30 p.m.

Logan noted that 13 of the 16 vendors will be selling food and drinks, and he encourages people to come hungry to the event and enjoy everything they have to offer.

He also suggests arriving “hours ahead of time” if you want to watch the fireworks from Glazebrook Park, as they welcome thousands of people to the event and parking will fill up quickly.

Logan thanked the many sponsors who make the Family Fun Fest possible, including Bold Enterprises, Inc./McDonald’s; Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc.; 1st MidAmerica Credit Union; Cope Plastics, Inc.; Inspector Plumber; Quality Buick GMC Cadillac; Stutz Excavating, Inc.; Wilson Outdoor Services; Arrow Signs & Outdoor Advertising, Inc.; Bowers Towing; C&W Auto Glass; Daniel/Randall Vet Clinic; and Jewel Ice Cream.

He added that they are looking for volunteers to help the day run smoothly. All volunteers are asked to come to the park before the event starts and ask for Logan.

The Parks and Recreation Department loves to host the Family Fun Fest event, and they hope it draws another big crowd this year. For more information about the Godfrey’s Family Fun Fest, visit the official Facebook event page.

“It’s really important. It’s the reason why we’re here,” Logan added. “We all do our very best to offer as much as we possibly can to our residents and anyone else who wants to come. I know that park isn’t just full of Godfrey residents. There’s thousands of people there. It's unbelievable. We just like doing it.”

