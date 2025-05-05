GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey will host their annual Youth Fishing Derby.

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, community members can stop by Glazebrook Park in Godfrey for a free catch-and-release fishing derby. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and fishing runs from 10–11:30 a.m., followed by an awards ceremony at 12 p.m.

“People can come out there with their kids, enjoy a free fishing derby, and then get a hotdog and some chips, too,” said Chris Logan, Godfrey’s Parks and Recreation Director. “We’re looking like it’s going to be good weather and we’re just hoping that everybody has a good time. It usually is.”

Kids will compete in age groups, broken down into ages 4–6, 7–9 and 10–12. Logan said they usually welcome 15–20 kids in every age group. Participants must provide their own fishing poles and bait.

The department will give out trophies for the most fish caught, the biggest fish caught, and the strangest catch in every age group. Logan said the strangest catch might be a stick or a boot; he joked that it’s “usually kind of a funny thing” to see what the kids catch in Glazebrook Lake.

After the derby, a Parks Board member will grill hotdogs, donated by a Godfrey resident. Logan expressed his appreciation for the community and their efforts to make this a fun event for the kids and families. He noted that fishing is a great hobby to foster in young kids, and he hopes the derby is a fun, free day for everyone who comes out.

“I want these kids to be able to do something like this and get involved in fishing, because it’s something they can do for the rest of their life and it’s a good, fun thing to do,” he added. “This is a cool event. It’s fun. We’re excited about it.”

For more information about the Youth Fishing Derby, click here. You can register your child online ahead of time or by calling the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at 618-466-1483.

