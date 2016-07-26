GODFREY - Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator announces the expansion of the “Code Red” weather warning program set up through Madison County that typically notifies residents of an approaching severe thunderstorm or tornado will also soon include “boil orders” for residents in the community who receive water service from Brighton Water.

Chris Sichra, Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator States: “After concerns were brought to us by residents regarding notification following boil orders and which residents would be contacted, we have entered into a partnership with Brighton Water to improve notifications to those customers living in north eastern portions of Godfrey who are serviced by Brighton water, with this partnership Godfrey is now able to use its resources to fill in gaps to aid Brighton’s water dept. operational need during the notification process that would affect those in our community, it’s really a win, win situation for our residents, improved warnings by simply expanding an existing program that does not incur any additional cost to residents.”

Previously, when a boil order was sent out, Brighton notified certain businesses, placed a couple signs near affected neighborhoods, called the health dept. and issued a press release to some local media/radio outlets, however due to their infrastructure and limitations to staffing they are not able to make calls to individual residences for notification, Sichra stated that local official’s concern was that older people or shut-ins would not be able to see those signs, and may not use computers or listen to the radio to get the boil order warning. By expanding their current capabilities the “Code Red” system will now be able to reach out to them with a phone call.

Currently the Code Red warnings for a boil order will only apply to residents serviced by the Brighton Water company.

The other three water service providers that cover Godfrey are: Illinois American Water, Jersey County Rural Water and Fosterburg Water. These agencies will not need be included in the code red program since they already provide either automated “robo-calls”, or manually call out to each residence that is individually affected by the boil order, when it is issued. (Similar to the code red program)

Sichra encourages all Godfrey residents to get signed up for Code Red warnings, especially residents living in those northeastern areas of the village serviced by Brighton Water, you can sign up instantly online at: https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/68684CD288F8

If you have any questions or concerns or need help signing up, you can contact Chris Sichra at: publicsafety@godfreyil.org

