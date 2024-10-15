GODFREY - The Godfrey Village Board of Trustees this week is set to consider the St. Louis firm PGAV to develop the village's Comprehensive Plan.

On the agenda for Tuesday’s Village Board meeting is the “Consideration and approval of PGAV of St. Louis, MO as the consultant for the Comprehensive Plan at an estimated cost of $95,000.”

According to a proposal for the Comprehensive Plan from PGAV, the firm plans to bring a “one-stop-shop approach” to the village, offering a variety of services including planning, architecture, engineering, graphic design, stakeholder engagement, zoning, and more.

The company boasts an extensive track record of developing comprehensive plans for other communities, which have either already been adopted or will soon be adopted. Among those communities are Edwardsville, Vandalia and East Peoria, Ill., as well as the Missouri communities of Clayton, Richmond Heights, and Perryville. PGAV has also helped the communities of Jerseyville and Greenville with downtown planning.



An outline of the project plan includes meetings, tours, surveys, and more as part of PGAV’s “Communication and Engagement Strategy.” Part of this will be the “Community Survey,” in which community members will be asked about the village’s current conditions and their priorities for its future. “Stakeholder meetings” will also be held with “important stakeholders selected by the Village,” which they expect to be community leaders and business/property owners.

Two “Public Workshop” meetings are also planned to engage the community in the comprehensive planning process in an “open house” format. The first meeting will be the “public kick-off” of the planning process and is intended to gather residents’ ideas about the village’s future; the second meeting focuses on the findings from the first meeting and forming a draft of the Comprehensive Plan.



The proposal also includes the development of a project website, which would be connected to the current village website. Once the Final Plan is approved and adopted, PGAV would make it available both digitally on the Village’s website and in print at City Hall.

The estimated timeline for developing this Comprehensive Plan is just over a year. Phase 1, which would last until November 2024, consists of meetings, tours, and more to determine the village’s existing conditions. Phase 2 would follow from December 2024 to May 2025 and would consist of “Land Use Scenario Planning and Development,” including a future Land Use Plan and Street Layout.

Phase 3 from June 2025 to November 2025 would serve to review the findings of the first two phases before drafting, finalizing, and publishing the Comprehensive Plan. Based on the scope of the work included in PGAV’s proposal, the estimate the total project fee to be $95,000.

Village trustees are set to vote on this and other agenda items at their Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 meeting at 6 p.m. Follow the discussion and vote live on the Riverbender.com Facebook page or Riverbender.com/video/live.

