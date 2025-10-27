GODFREY - Godfrey officials announced a temporary closure of Pierce Lane starting Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, to facilitate major storm drainage improvements as part of the Pierce Lane improvement and expansion project. The closure will affect the stretch between Stamper Lane and the Rolling Hills Golf Course and is expected to last about two months.

Keller Construction, subcontracted for the project, will close the road to through traffic to relocate and install a storm drainage box and drainage line infrastructure during the initial phase of the project. A signed detour route will redirect traffic using Stamper Lane, Godfrey Road, and Winter Lane.

Chris Sichra, Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator and Emergency Manager, said local first responder agencies, mutual aid partners including fire, police, EMS, as well as local bus companies and MCT, have been notified to adjust their response routes accordingly.

Officials advise residents and motorists to plan alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the closure. Traffic control and signage will be in place before the road is closed.

(See map below for closure details)

For any community questions or concerns regarding the closure please contact SMS Engineering during business hours at (618) 462-9755

