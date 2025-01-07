GODFREY – The Village of Godfrey has announced the suspension of its yard waste drop-off site on Stamper Lane, effective today. The site will remain closed for the winter season.

Residents of Godfrey who have full bags of yard waste ready for disposal are encouraged to contact the Mayor’s office at (618) 466-3324, extension 1, to arrange for drop-off over the next week.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The village has stated that any stickers purchased for yard waste bags will be honored when the site reopens in the spring. This seasonal closure is part of the village's ongoing efforts to manage waste disposal efficiently during the colder months.

More like this:

Storm Debris Drop-Off Location Set Up For O’Fallon Residents
Mar 17, 2025
Village Of Godfrey Yard Waste Disposal Site Reopening March 1, 2025
Feb 24, 2025
Candidate Beth Johnes Outlines Goals if Elected Godfrey Mayor
6 days ago
Village of Godfrey Yard Waste Drop-Off Closed on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve  
Dec 10, 2024
Unlock Hidden Treasures: The Art of a Successful Yard Sale
Mar 28, 2025

 