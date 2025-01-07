GODFREY – The Village of Godfrey has announced the suspension of its yard waste drop-off site on Stamper Lane, effective today. The site will remain closed for the winter season.

Residents of Godfrey who have full bags of yard waste ready for disposal are encouraged to contact the Mayor’s office at (618) 466-3324, extension 1, to arrange for drop-off over the next week.

Article continues after sponsor message

The village has stated that any stickers purchased for yard waste bags will be honored when the site reopens in the spring. This seasonal closure is part of the village's ongoing efforts to manage waste disposal efficiently during the colder months.

More like this: