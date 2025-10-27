Natalie Runyon.GODFREY - Godfrey resident Natalie Runyon has been awarded the Godfrey Women’s Club scholarship for the 2025-26 academic year at Lewis & Clark Community College. Runyon will begin her first semester in the college’s Nursing Program.

Expressing her gratitude, Runyon said the scholarship will help her pursue her goal of becoming a nurse.

“I am so grateful for your generous scholarship that will enable me to pursue my dream of becoming a nurse,” she said. “This scholarship brought me so much joy and validation that I am truly on the right path. I hope to become a nurse that will make you proud.”

