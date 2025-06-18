DeKALB, Ill. - More than 2,100 students received their bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees from Northern Illinois University in May.

Included among the graduates was Myles Jefferson of Godfrey, IL, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science - Public Law.

About Northern Illinois University

Northern Illinois University is a student-centered, nationally recognized public research university with a global network of nearly 260,000 alumni. With expertise that benefits its region, the country and the world, NIU offers more than 170 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs across seven colleges: Business, Education, Engineering and Engineering Technology, Health and Human Sciences, Law, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts. Through its main campus in DeKalb and education centers for students and working professionals in Naperville and Rockford, NIU serves a diverse and international student body of over 15,400. The 16 NIU Huskies Division I athletic teams compete in the Mid-American Conference. For more information, visit NIU.edu.

