HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State University recognized approximately 1,691 graduates during its Spring 2025 commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday, May 16-17, at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays.

Godfrey's Brittany Ritter graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Fort Hays this spring.

