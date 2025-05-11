JACKSON, Tenn. - 326 students have been named to the Union University Dean's List for the spring 2025 semester, including the following local student:

Eliana Snyder - Godfrey, IL

The Dean's List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.

