GODFREY - No crashes Friday afternoon were blamed on weather, said officers from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

That lack of catastrophes during icy precipitation can partially be credited to drivers being safe and staying home if they did not have to leave, but also to the dedication of the Godfrey Street Department. Godfrey Street Department Director Jim Lewis said pre-treating the streets was essential to motorist safety. He said his crew of seven worked tirelessly before and during the storm to keep the citizens of Godfrey safe.

"I only have a crew of seven, that's all I have," Lewis said Saturday afternoon. "They're all at home resting right now."

While Friday's storm may not have ravaged Godfrey as hard as several predictions forecast, Lewis said he was looking at Saturday night's weather forecast and was concerned. He said more weather situations may present themselves in the late hours of Saturday night and the very early hours of Sunday morning.

"We'll be pre-treating the roads again before the next wave happens," he said. "We will salt them as needed during the night as well."

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick beamed about Lewis's work with the weather situations.

"Jim does such a wonderful job," he said via text Saturday.

An Ice Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the area until early Sunday morning.

