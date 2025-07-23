GODFREY – A convicted sexual predator from Godfrey faces a new felony charge after his latest failure to register with local authorities.

Jason M. Clapper, 42, of Godfrey, was charged on July 14, 2025, with his latest offense of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 2 felony.

On May 25, 2025, Clapper allegedly failed to register his new address within three days of moving from his previously listed address in the 4700 block of Iriquios Trail in Godfrey. Under the Sex Offender Registration Act, he was legally required to register his new address with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Charging documents state Clapper had previously been convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in four prior Madison County cases – two from 2012 and one each from 2020 and 2024.

According to the Illinois State Police Sex Offender Registry, Clapper was also convicted in Macoupin County of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Clapper was reportedly 24 years old at the time of the offense, while the victim was 16 years old.

Classified as a sexual predator, Clapper is a lifetime registrant who initially registered on Jan. 18, 2011 and has not registered since May 5, 2025.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the latest case against Clapper, who was ordered released from custody pending trial.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

