



GODFREY – The Village of Godfrey has received numerous requests inquiring about the possibility of a Starbucks coming to town.

In response, the village continues to reach out to the company about the requests in hopes that one day Godfrey will be home to the nationwide coffee brand that so many people enjoy.

Godfrey’s Economic Development and Market Brand Director Will Catalano said, “I think it all comes down to finding the franchisee, the developer and the opportunity to take advantage of it. We have constantly reached out about it.”

Lewis and Clark Community College’s bustling campus, along with the new Wal-Mart development and busy Godfrey in general make it a place that seems to fit what Starbucks looks for in a marketplace. The Starbucks located in Edwardsville has been very successful next to Dierbergs.

Catalano pointed out that there are already several restaurants that have been immensely successful along Godfrey Road. He praised Doyle Beck for his recent renovation of the old Sonic and turning it into a fantastic-looking Little Caesar’s.

Josephine’s is another restaurant in Godfrey that is an institution in itself along Godfrey Road along with the Godfrey Meat Market, Roper’s Regal Beagle and Tony’s Ranch House. Catalano said he believes there are many others that can and will develop in the future.

“The Village of Godfrey is working hard to turn the rumor about a coffee type of establishment into a reality,” Catalano said.

Catalano said Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick is a former business owner and is a huge proponent of opening the village up for business development.

“We hope to bring in businesses that work and become the fabric of our community,” Catalano said.

