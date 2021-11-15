GODFREY - Mayor Mike McCormick is pleased to announce that Godfrey resident Nancy Orrill has been named ‘Volunteer of the Year’ by the Serve Illinois Commission.

Nominated for the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards by Village of Godfrey employee Karen Sinks, Nancy has been recognized for the countless hours she spends on the Demonstration Garden located at Homer Adams Park behind Godfrey Village Hall.

After working for 31 years, Nancy pursued her passion of gardening and earned a certified ‘Master Gardener’ designation after completing a ten-week course through the University of Illinois Extension Service. Master Gardeners are volunteers trained by U of I Extension educators to provide a network of gardening programs and horticultural activities to educate the public and enhance life in their communities. In addition to caring for the community garden, Nancy creates the budget, applies for grants, oversees the other volunteers, and organizes yearly calendar and plant sale fundraisers. Through the hard work and dedication of Nancy and her team, the University of Illinois Master Gardener Demonstration Garden provides nearly 2,000 pounds of produce every year to the local food pantry.

“Since I retired 11 years ago, it has been a pleasure to be part of a great group of people who have the same passion for gardening as I do,” said Nancy. “It’s a very good feeling to help the people in the community with any gardening concerns they have. The Mayor’s office and the Park and Recreation Department have always been very helpful with any assistance we need in making the garden the best it can be. I am very honored Karen took the initiative to nominate me for this award.”

Nancy, along with the other winners of various categories, was invited to Springfield on November 10th for a luncheon and awards ceremony at Erin’s Pavilion. A video presentation and acknowledgment was given by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

“I couldn’t think of a more deserving person to receive this honor than Nancy,” stated Mayor McCormick. “In addition to providing a beautiful garden for the community to walk through and enjoy, her efforts generate considerable contributions to the food pantry. She’s so pleasant and it’s always a pleasure working with Nancy.”

