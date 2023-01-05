GODFREY - Godfrey Village Board Trustee Jeff Weber announced Godfrey will be receiving $500,000 from Madison County Transit to improve the F. E. Widman Bike Trail in Godfrey. He made this announcement at the Village Board’s first regularly scheduled meeting of 2023 on Jan. 3.

“Madison County Transit - in the past, they’ve never paid any attention to Godfrey at all. We’ve never got a dime out of them,” Weber said. “Under new management over there, which Mike has been working with, they’re going to give us $500,000 towards the Widman Bike Path.”

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick named the “new management” as S.J. Morrison, the executive director of Madison County Transit (MCT). McCormick added that the process has “taken a lot of work,” and Weber complimented the mayor for his work securing this funding.

Both McCormick and Weber confirmed that this is the first time MCT has been financially supportive of a project in Godfrey.

A full recording of Tuesday night’s meeting can be watched below. Live coverage of future meetings is available on Riverbender.com or the Riverbender Facebook page.

