Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees

GODFREY – Godfrey residents caught parking on grass or dirt for over 48 hours could be cited under a newly passed ordinance.

The Village Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday to pass an ordinance which forbids parking for more than two days on soft, non-paved organic surfaces.

Building and Zoning Administrator Tony Cain said the village has received several calls complaining about yard parking, but couldn’t take action without an ordinance on the books.

“This is to keep people from parking in their yards, basically,” Cain said. “It’s become an overwhelming issue in the town and we continue to get calls.”

According to the ordinance, the village has found that “parking on grass causes depressions, ruts and damage to grass, dirt and other unpaved areas which can collect water and harbor mosquitos and other pests and is hereby found to be a nuisance.”

Under the ordinance, parking in the front, back, or side yards of private property for more than 48 hours is strictly forbidden, “except on an approved form of hard surface.” Approved hard surfaces include oil-and-chip, cement, asphalt, brick, or gravel driveways and “rocked parking areas” which are properly maintained to avoid impacting the underlying surface.

Village Clerk Susan Robbins asked how the ordinance would be enforced. Cain responded that much like other village ordinances, his department will respond to calls from neighbors, inspect for infractions, and notify the property owners in the event of a violation.

A full recording of the March 18, 2025 Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

