GODFREY – Godfrey officially has rules on the books concerning the use of speed bumps and humps to mitigate speeding throughout the village.

Village Board members unanimously approved a policy for speed bumps/humps at Tuesday’s meeting. The policy, written by Village Engineer Rich Beran, remained unchanged from earlier this month when trustees voted to table the item.

Only certain streets are eligible for speed bumps/humps under the new policy. These include “residential streets functionally classified as local streets with block lengths and geometries appropriate for bumps/humps.” Streets with frequent bus routes, truck routes, transit routes, or average daily traffic counts above 1,500 are not eligible.

The new policy allows residents to submit a request to have a speed bump/hump installed on their street. Any resident-initiated request for installation requires a petition signed by at least 60% of households on the affected block(s) directly adjacent to any proposed installation. Petition and application forms will be made available on the village website.

At Tuesday’s meeting, local resident Linda Pritchett asked to have a speed bump installed near her driveway, citing concerns of speeding in her neighborhood and a reported lack of any speed limit sign for nearly half a mile on her street. Documents for this week’s meeting show that even before the policy was officially passed, Pritchett prepared her own petition for a speed bump and had already gathered the signatures of 11 other neighborhood residents.

Mayor Mike McCormick said Pritchett’s petition would be the first one considered under the newly approved policy. He also indicated village officials would look into installing a new speed limit sign in the neighborhood.

