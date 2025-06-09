Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings

GODFREY – Godfrey park visitors may notice more “no smoking” signs in the near future.

Concerns were raised at last week’s Public Safety Committee meeting about people smoking near playgrounds and potentially exposing children to second-hand smoke.

Local resident and physician Katie Sherer said the issue is especially urgent as cases of asthma and other respiratory conditions in children are on the rise.

“Anything you smell, your body has to process and will deliver [into] your lungs, so even the smell of the cigarettes and the non-smells of the vapes, are dangerous – especially for children with respiratory issues,” Sherer said. “I’ve seen a growing number of kids with asthma, allergies, and other respiratory conditions that would really benefit from just having no exposure whatsoever.”

One possible solution she and trustees discussed were “smoking huts,” though Sherer said they would have to be placed away from playgrounds and their entrances/exits. Since the smokers are often parents or grandparents of children playing on the playground equipment, she was unsure how far they would willingly walk away from their children or grandchildren to use the smoking huts. However, she said even more “no smoking” signage would help for now.

Trustees Craig Lombardi and Sarah Woodman agreed these were valid concerns, acknowledging the need for a solution. Woodman noted there are other smoke-free facilities around the village, including the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College.

Parks and Recreation Director Chris Logan agreed to place more “no smoking” signs in strategic locations around Godfrey parks to reinforce where the non-smoking areas are. He said these signs would also notify smokers of how far away they need to be from the playground, splash pad, and children in the parks.

A full recording of the June 3, 2025 Public Safety, Finance Committee, and Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

