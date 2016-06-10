GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department is currently taking registrations for Rookie Baseball Session C for children ages 3-5 years to begin July 5, 2016. This is a beginner program to develop motor skills, self-esteem and basic baseball skills. Registration will continue through July 1, 2016.

Registrations are also being taken for the Fall Rookie Soccer Program for children ages 3-5 years. Early, discounted registration will continue through July 8th. This program will begin in September and is also a basic soccer skills development program.

There is still time to participate in the Summer Tennis Clinic for ages 5 years and older with a July session beginning July 11, 2016. The program is designed for players of different ages and skill level. Participants must provide their own racket and the cost is $40 for Godfrey residents and $50 for non-residents.

Article continues after sponsor message

Registrations are also being taken for the Youth Fall Soccer league for children in grades Kindergarten through 8th grades. Registrations will be taken through Friday, June 24th at a rate of $45 for Godfrey residents and $55 for non-residents of Godfrey. Practices will begin in August with an eight week season of game play beginning late August/early September. Leagues will be divided by 2016-2017 grade level; K-1, 2-3, 4-6, and 7-8. You can register online at www.godfreyil.org or in person at Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department, 6810 Godfrey Road. Team sponsors are also being sought for the league, please contact the Parks Department at 618-466-1483 if you are interested in sponsoring a team for the fall season.

Celebrate your patriotism by participating in the Children’s Patriot Bike Decorating Contest to be held at Family Fun Fest on July 4th at Glazebrook Park. The Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring the 4th of July Bike Decorating Contest and bike parade for children ages 5-11 years. Participants must be registered with the Parks office, 6810 Godfrey Road - no later than Friday, July 1st to participate in the contest and parade. The registration form and information on the event can be found on the Village website www.godfreyil.org. Also, high school age and older volunteers are needed for assistance with the 4th of July Family Fest event, please contact the Parks office as soon as possible to volunteer.

For further information on these programs and events you may contact the Parks Department at 618-466-1483 or visit the website at www.godfreyil.org.

More like this: