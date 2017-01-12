GODFREY - Dads and daughters are invited to put on their dancing shoes and step out together for a fun Valentine’s event at this year’s Daddy Daughter Dance to be held on Saturday , February 11, 2017 from 6-8:30 pm at Bluff City Grill is Alton, IL.

The evening will include DJ & dancing, appetizers, free photos, arts and crafts and more! The event is open to fathers and father figures (fathers, brothers, uncles, grandpas) and their daughters ages 3-12 years.

Cost is $25 per couple and $5 per extra daughter. Office registration may be completed through Friday, February 3, 2017 at Godfrey Parks and Recreation, 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey or Alton Parks and Recreation Office @ 2 Emma Kaus Ln, Alton, IL.

Online registration is also available through Sunday, February 5, 2017 via the Godfrey website www.godfreyil.org or the Alton website www.cityofaltonil.com. For further information please call 618-466-1483 or 618-463-3580.

Think Spring! Godfrey Parks and Recreation are now taking registrations for the 2017 Godfrey Youth Baseball and Softball League for youth ages 5-14 years.

Early registration for all leagues will continue through February 10th. Regular registration for Minors, Majors and Juniors divisions will end on February 24th due to Little League play beginning in April. Regular registration for T-ball and Pitching Machine ages will continue through March 10th.

Online registration is available at www.godfreyil.org or you may register in person at the Parks office located at 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

Godfrey Parks and Recreation is currently taking registration for the 4X4 Youth Volleyball League for boys and girls in grades 5th – 12th. Registration will continue through March 17th with program beginning Saturday, March 25,2017.

Participants will be divided into co-ed leagues based on grades, maximum roster size is six players. Teams will have practices and games and conclude the season with a one-day tournament.

Registration may be completed online at www.godfreyil.org or in person at the Parks and Rec office at 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Monday – Friday 8-5 pm.

Additional information regarding these programs or any events/activities may be found online at www.godfreyil.org or visit our Facebook page Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department or by calling the office at 618-466-1483.

