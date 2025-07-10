"More than that, Charlie was one of the kindest souls you could meet. He had a way of making everyone feel welcome, whether you were a longtime friend or a stranger just passing by. His easygoing nature and warm conversations were part of what made our community feel like a family.

"We’ll miss his presence, his stories, his smile — and most of all, the genuine love he showed for this place and all of the people and families in it. The fields won’t be the same without him."

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said Charlie was a great asset to the Parks and Recreation department and the village.

"Our Park and Rec department was very fond of him for many decades," Mayor McCormick said. "He was a big asset to our baseball, softball programs. He loved being around the kids, loved coaching, and he will be sorely, sorely missed. His heart was in it and he was one heck of a guy."

A field was dedicated in his honor in April 2016, recognizing his decades of involvement with the Godfrey Khoury League, the American Legion Baseball Program, and the Godfrey Parks and Rec Baseball/Softball Program.

Schildroth was a devoted husband to Virginia Schildroth for more than 63 years. He is survived by five children and was also a grandfather to 15 grandchildren and a great-grandfather to 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his community involvement, Schildroth was active in his church, Messiah Lutheran, serving as an elder and president of the church council. His faith was described as a guiding force in his life.

Visitation for Charles Joseph Schildroth will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 14, 2025, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 15, 2025, with Pastor Willard Meyer officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department Scholarship Fund.

