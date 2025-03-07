GODFREY - Community members gathered at Godfrey Village Hall for an informational meeting about proposed improvements to Tolle Lane.

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, Godfrey residents could view diagrams and ask questions about the Tolle Lane improvements. Richard Beran, the Village of Godfrey engineer, explained that the improvements aim to “give more options to everyone” with improved walkability and bikeability.

“The whole reason for having the public information meeting is to get some feedback and maybe some improvements that we can make to it,” he said. “I’ve heard nothing but good news so far. Everybody’s excited for the project. They think it’s a great idea. They’re all for it.”

The proposed improvements will impact Tolle Lane from the intersection of Tolle Lane and Godfrey Road to the intersection of Tolle Lane and Humbert Road.

Article continues after sponsor message

The construction will patch the road on Tolle Lane, add sidewalks in front of Dairy Queen, create a north/south crosswalk at the Godfrey Road intersection, and widen the sidewalks on the west side of the railroad tracks to eight feet on both sides of the road. On the east side of the tracks up to Humbert Road, they will resurface the asphalt shoulders, stripe the bike lanes and replace the sidewalks.

“That’s the plan,” Beran said. “If everything works out as far as contractor schedule, letting dates and weather, we’re hoping to get this going late this year and hopefully be done by the end of the year. If not, it’ll probably be a winter/spring project.”

Godfrey has over $900,000 in federal grant money from the Federal Highway Administration, which will go toward this project. Oates Associates, Inc. is the design engineering consultant.

In a statement, the Village of Godfrey noted that plans might be changed based on the feedback they received at the public informational meeting on March 6. Beran said they received “some pretty good feedback” from attendees, but he didn’t anticipate any “major changes” to the plan.

“It’s on schedule,” he added. “We’re just looking for some good feedback and hopefully some excitement from everyone when it’s under construction, too. Just be patient.”

Construction is projected to begin in late 2025.

More like this: