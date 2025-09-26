GODFREY – “Once again, due to some bad apples, I’m in a position where I need to send out a press release cautioning Godfrey homeowners to be wary of door-to-door solicitation,” says Mayor Mike McCormick. “I would like to remind our residents that all door-to-door solicitors must be vetted and approved through the Village of Godfrey.” There are only two approved companies currently permitted, ClearWave Fiber and Clae Solutions. These permits are due to expire on Saturday, 9/27.

Properly permitted solicitors are equipped with laminated photo I.D. badges provided by the Village of Godfrey. Before the sales pitch starts, you are advised to ask to see proof of a valid Godfrey-issued permit. If he or she is unable to provide proof, ask the solicitor to leave your property and do yourself and your neighbors a favor by calling the non-emergency number to reach a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy. That number is (618) 692-4433.

As always, it is recommended to exercise caution when answering your door to anyone. “Moreso,” says Mayor McCormick, “I vigorously advise homeowners to refrain from sharing personal information or a utility bill with a solicitor, and you should never feel pressured to sign a contract on the spot.” Being rushed to purchase something or sign up for something is almost always a red flag. McCormick advises that you take the time to review any materials a solicitor leaves behind, research the company, call to make some inquiries, etc. Additionally, scam salespeople have also been known to start a conversation by saying “I’m enrolling people in a Godfrey utility program,” for instance. The Village of Godfrey will never send solicitors out on Godfrey’s behalf to enroll people into programs.

The Village “Do Not Knock” Registry was implemented in order to keep the door-to-door solicitors from knocking on your door. Please contact the Godfrey Village Clerk in order to enroll at (618) 466-3381.

Both of these items should be presented to a homeowner when being solicited:

Above is an example of a Godfrey-issued solicitor’s I.D. badge.

