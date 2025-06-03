Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings

GODFREY – Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick has once again cast the tie-breaking vote against St. Louis-based firm PGAV to update the village’s comprehensive plan.

The Village Board of Trustees, featuring some newly sworn-in members, were locked into a 3-3 tie on the agreement at Tuesday night’s meeting, prompting the mayor’s second tie-breaking vote on the subject since October of 2024.

Voting in favor were Trustees Rick Lauschke, Craig Lombardi, and Mike Fisher. Joining the mayor’s vote against the agreement were Trustees Karen MacAtee, Sarah Woodman, and Gerard Fischer.

A comprehensive plan essentially serves as a roadmap for a community’s future, ensuring its growth is guided in a strategic way over the next few years to a decade. Such a plan would not include specific policies or ordinances, but would give general guidance on how village leaders should approach decisions that impact Godfrey’s future, including considerations for housing, economic development, and more.

Godfrey’s last comprehensive plan was completed in 2021 by the village’s own Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee. PGAV was previously considered to develop an updated plan before the mayor’s first tie-breaking vote stopped their selection for the project. After PGAV gave another presentation to the Village Board earlier this year, the board voted 4-1 last month to choose PGAV to guide the comprehensive plan update.

PGAV previously estimated the process would take about 12 months and consist of three phases: existing conditions, future land use, and “key results,” when PGAV’s research findings would have been revealed prior to the plan’s adoption. Village officials, residents, and other stakeholders would have been given opportunities to provide input and feedback at various public events throughout the process.

The full scope of this work would have been “conducted via a lump sum contract” totaling $95,000, according to the contract between the village and PGAV. More details about PGAV’s plans for the Godfrey Comprehensive Plan update are available in this story detailing their previous presentation to the Village Board.

A full recording of the June 3, 2025 Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

