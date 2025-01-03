GODFREY - Mayor Mike McCormick, Chris Sichra (Emergency Coordinator), Jim Lewis (Public Service Director), and Lieutenant Bobby Weller (and his Madison County Deputies) will swing into action should an unforeseen emergency happen.

Still, there are almost 7,500 households in Godfrey. Odds are they won’t be focused specifically on yours — just sayin’. What plans do you have to take care of your family in a significant disruption? Each family should be thinking about what their needs would be during a disruption.

Let’s take a look at some basic things to have ready if something bad happens. The following information offers some guidance. The government recommends being able to be self-sufficient for a minimum of three days.

If you could not leave your house for three days, does your home become a fortress or a prison? Much of that depends upon decisions that you make in advance. Now, if the electricity stays on, things will likely be tolerable. If the electricity goes off, then it gets serious. Let’s plan for a “worse case” and hope we never need to worry about it.

Basic Disaster Supplies Kit

A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

Water

Food (food that you are used to eating and enjoy)

Ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits, vegetables

Protein or fruit bars

Dry cereal or granola

Peanut butter

Dried fruit

Canned juices

Non-perishable pasteurized milk

High-energy foods

Food for infants

Comfort/stress foods

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Consider adding the following items to your emergency supply kit based on your individual needs:

Soap, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces

Prescription medications

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities

Cooking your food

Alternative cooking sources can be used in times of emergency including candle warmers, chafing dishes, fondue pots or a fireplace. Charcoal grills and camp stoves are for outdoor use only. Commercially canned food may be eaten out of the can without warming. Do not heat food in its can — heat it in a pan.

Managing Food without Power

Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours if it is unopened.

Refrigerated or frozen foods should be kept at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below for proper food storage.

Use a refrigerator thermometer to check temperature.

Refrigerated food should be safe as long as the power was out for no more than four hours.

Discard any perishable food such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs or leftovers that have been above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours or more.

Keeping warm during a power outage

If the power goes out in a winter storm and there is no wood stove or fireplace, the house will get cold in a hurry. If you happen to have a generator that would be helpful, but most people won’t have that equipment. There are other ways to stay warm.

Keep your home closed up as much as possible to retain what heat is in the structure.

Dress in layers of warm clothing

Wear a hat (45% of body heat is out the head—get a stocking hat and keep it on, even when sleeping)

Snuggle in sleeping bags and warm blankets

Stay warm by moving (that will require burning calories, which means eating more food, you will have to find that balance)

Move to a southern exposure room and close the door and seal the windows.

Camp out indoors by pitching a tent and get in a sleeping bag. Don’t have a tent? Act like a kid and build a “fort” with couch cushions, pillows and bedspreads!

Do not heat with charcoal, gas grills or anything that will give off carbon monoxide!

Light sources

If the power goes out, the house will be cold and dark. You will need light to see and for your family’s psychological well-being.

Do not wait for a power outage to secure the following alternatives for lighting:

Flashlights

LED lanterns

Glow sticks

Solar lighting

Candles

Oil lamps

Water

Water disruption is not as likely as a power outage, but it is possible. The body can go for a while without food, but it needs water. Water is also needed for cooking and sanitation. Consider having one gallon per person per day of emergency water. Emergency water is considered to be clean, drinkable water (bottled water).

Sanitation

If the water is flowing, sanitation is not much of a problem. If there is a water disruption, then it becomes a real issue.

At a minimum, you will need to wash your hands and dispose of garbage and human waste. Keep a supply of hygiene products on hand. Disinfectant wipes would very helpful. Have some plastic trash bags available to dispose of garbage and human waste. You don’t want family members getting sick because of unsanitary conditions.

Mental preparedness

Who doesn’t like a snow day? However, if the power goes off and nothing is moving, what was somewhat exciting will become quite stressful. The kids may become restless and you become anxious. You will be confined in a darkened and cold house. The first day, won’t be too big of deal. Day two, will start to get difficult. Oh, and day three……

Generator Safety

Generators can be helpful when the power goes out. It is important to know how use them safely to prevent carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and other hazards.

Generators and fuel should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and attached garages.

Install working carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can kill you, your family and pets.

Keep the generator dry and protected from rain or flooding. Touching a wet generator or devices connected to one can cause electrical shock.

Always connect the generator to appliances with heavy-duty extension cords.

Let the generator cool before refueling. Fuel spilled on hot engine parts can ignite.

Follow manufacturer’s instructions carefully

Having planned ahead is important in helping your family get through the disruption. Having mentally prepared is as important as the physical preparation. You’ll have thought through the process and you know what needs to be done. An example is the power outage in Texas last year. Thousands of pounds of food spoiled in refrigerators when the food could have just been set outside in the cold. They just were in such disarray, they did not think to move the food. Odds are nothing will happen of significant magnitude, but a three-day preparation plan is just not that high of a hurdle. Remember: three days is a minimum. Review your family’s emergency requirements and develop a plan — be ready!

Learn the signs of, and basic treatments for, frostbite and hypothermia: Frostbite causes loss of feeling and color around the face, fingers and toes.

Signs: Numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin, firm or waxy skin.

Actions: Go to a warm room. Soak in warm water. Use body heat to warm. Do not massage or use a heating pad. Hypothermia is an unusually low body temperature. A temperature below 95 degrees is an emergency.

Signs: Shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech or drowsiness.

Actions: Go to a warm room. Warm the center of the body first—chest, neck, head and groin. Keep dry and wrapped up in warm blankets, including the head and neck.

