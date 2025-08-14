GODFREY – Godfrey officials are advising residents in advance of an upcoming project by Illinois American Water that will temporarily close Pierce Lane to through traffic in order to relocate a water main line.

Loellke Plumbing, working as a subcontractor for Illinois American (IAWC) on a water main line relocation project are planning to close Pierce Lane (between Surrey Ct. and West Delmar) to through traffic starting Monday morning (Aug. 25, 2025) at 7 a.m. This closure is expected to last one week until Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

The road closure should start on pierce lane just south of Surrey Court and just north of the entrance to D'Adrian Professional Park.

The detour route is to send traffic east down Homer Adams to Godfrey Road, then northward on Godfrey Road up to Stamper Lane and then west from there over to Pierce. Loellke will place staggered Type III barricades just south of Surrey Court and just north of the entrance to D'Adrian Professional Park. Road closed ahead signs will be placed at West Delmar and at Stamper Lane along with detour signs and they will place a road closed ahead sign several hundred feet north of Surrey Court. They will also place detour signs along the route as needed.

Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator & Emergency Manager Chris Sichra advised that local first responder agencies and mutual aid partners (Fire, Police, EMS), as well as local bus companies and MCT, have already been notified of the upcoming closure so that they can adjust their response routes accordingly.

Residents and motorists should also pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the temporary shutdown.

For any community questions or concerns regarding the closure, please contact SMS Engineering during business hours at (618) 462-9755.

(See map above for closure details)

