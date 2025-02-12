Godfrey Candidates Forum

GODFREY - Two Municipal Clerk candidates spoke about their platforms and their goals for Godfrey at a recent candidate forum.

On Feb. 11, 2025, East End Improvement Association hosted a candidate forum for the Godfrey mayoral, trustee and clerk candidates. Current Clerk Susan Robbins and challenger Jacki Clayton had three minutes to introduce themselves and share their reasons for running.

Clayton shared that she is a lifelong Riverbend resident and a graduate of Alton High School and Lewis and Clark Community College. She previously worked in the Township Assessor’s office and is currently employed by the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department.

She said customer service is her “top priority” and she enjoys working with people. If elected, she said she would obtain the recommended certifications to fulfill the municipal clerk role. She praised the current administration and Godfrey staff for their work and said she wants to be “a part of that team.” She asked people to remember her on April 1, 2025, and vote “Clayton for Clerk.”

“My motivation in running for the Clerk’s position is to provide excellent customer service and maintain a smooth-running office for the mayor, trustees and residents of Godfrey,” Clayton said. “I value and strive for perfection, and I will do my best to fulfill the Village of Godfrey’s Clerk’s office to run as smoothly as possible and take care of all the responsibilities the Clerk’s office provides, with an additional service to help residents with their tax exemption.”

Robbins said she has lived in Godfrey for most of her life and began working in the Godfrey Township Supervisor’s office in 2001 until its dissolution in 2019, at which point she became Godfrey’s Deputy Clerk. After previous Clerk Bethany Bohn’s passing in 2023, Robbins was appointed to serve the rest of Bohn’s term.

She worked on the municipal clerk training while employed as the deputy clerk and is currently working toward the master municipal clerk designation. She is involved in several municipal clerk organizations and has continued many traditions established by the first clerk, including the mobile DMV and annual “Shred It Day.” As a deputy registrar, the clerk’s office also spends time in Asbury Village helping residents with voter registration.

“I am the only individual with the necessary training and expertise for this role,” Robbins said. “I worked hard for the past 22 months with Mayor [Mike] McCormick and the Village Board of Trustees to keep the Village Board meetings running smoothly and efficiently…I love my job, my community and helping out the residents of Godfrey.”

For more information about Jacki Clayton, visit her official Facebook campaign page. For more information about Susan Robbins, visit her official Facebook campaign page.

The election is scheduled for April 1, 2025. For a full recording of the candidate forum, click here.

