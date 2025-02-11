Godfrey Candidates Forum

GODFREY - Three mayoral candidates addressed the Village of Godfrey’s successes and challenges at a recent candidate forum.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and challengers Beth Johnes and Trustee Craig Lombardi gathered at Lewis and Clark Community College for the forum, hosted by the East End Improvement Association. The three candidates introduced themselves and answered five questions posed by the audience before delivering closing remarks.

“We’re doing this to introduce the candidates to the community and then hopefully to increase the voting here in the Godfrey-Alton area,” said Steve Schwartz with the East End Improvement Association. “I invite everyone to go out and vote.”

The consolidated election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Beth Johnes

Johnes introduced herself as a lifelong Alton-Godfrey resident. She is a member of St. Mary’s Church and a graduate from Marquette Catholic High School and Lewis and Clark Community College. She previously owned a union contracting company.

“I know how to manage a business, balance a budget and put the needs of my customers first,” Johnes said. “This is something that is obviously lacking with the current administration, and I do not want to see these needs unmet. We need change.”

She added that she wants to “preserve our small-town atmosphere” while growing the community. She pointed to sewer issues, street repairs and yard waste as other concerns. She added that the sewer system was sold to Illinois American Water company in 2018, and her top priority if elected will be to work with Illinois American and residents to find a solution.

Mike McCormick

McCormick has been the mayor of Godfrey since 2009. He pointed to his record as an indicator of his success, including lowered taxes and improved streets.

“Age is not a barrier when you find a passion for what you do,” McCormick said. “All I’m hearing on social media is it’s time for change, which begs the question, what change? Why change?...My record speaks for itself.”

He said Godfrey has the lowest municipal property tax of any community in Madison County and the tax levy has been lowered for seven years. He said he abolished the Godfrey Township, which lowered taxes for residents, and that Godfrey has “the best, most beautiful” parks in Madison County, with pickleball courts, a splash pad, and a dog park forthcoming. He is proud of the investments that Godfrey has made in the past several years.

Craig Lombardi

Lombardi is a current Village of Godfrey trustee who works in media at KSHE. He said he “takes great pride in volunteering” and is involved in the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, the Rotary Club, and several others.

“Tonight, my priority is telling you why I’m here running for mayor,” Lombardi said. “I will continue to live here for the rest of my life…We have seen many changes over time. In an effort to make sure that this is positive for Godfrey, I strongly believe that what we need is a professional comprehensive plan.”

He said he was “a big part” of securing a grant for pickleball court lights and setting up meetings to learn more about a sports complex in Godfrey. He believes the comprehensive plan will guide Godfrey going forward. He added that he will listen to residents’ voices, and he wants them to be a part of the plan.

Article continues after sponsor message

Questions

Audience members could turn in questions, and the East End Improvement Association then asked five questions of the three mayoral candidates, which ranged in topic from a proposed recreation complex to enhanced growth to a new comprehensive plan.

McCormick said he was the one who brought the recreation complex to the table, and there is a “definite need” for it in Godfrey. He noted there has been steady residential and commercial development over the past few years, which contributes to a growing tax base.

When asked about partnering with Alton and Madison County, McCormick said he doesn’t encourage economic partnerships with Alton, but there are existing sports partnerships with Alton and other grant partnerships throughout Madison County. He noted that Godfrey already has a comprehensive plan in place, but it’s time to have a professional company create a new comprehensive plan for the Village.

Lombardi voiced his support for a “sports complex,” which he noted is different from McCormick’s plans for a “gym.” He emphasized the importance of a new comprehensive plan that the trustees and mayor follow to encourage growth in the Village.

He also said it is important to work with Godfrey’s “neighbors” in Alton and Madison County. He said a professional comprehensive plan is absolutely needed so there are action steps, a timeline and follow-through for Godfrey to focus on.

Johnes said a recreation complex could be a benefit to Godfrey “if it’s not the Taj Mahal.” She wants the residents to weigh in on whether or not a recreation complex is desired. She believes new homes bring in more residents, which leads to commercial growth.

She said she could foresee partnerships with Alton and Madison County if the project is right. She added that a new comprehensive plan is a good idea, but the 2018 plan has not yet been fulfilled, and she doesn't believe Godfrey needs to spend $90,000 to create a new plan.

The candidates had two minutes to provide a closing statement.

Craig Lombardi

Lombardi reiterated that a comprehensive plan is an important first step to growing the Village. He said Godfrey needs to attract young families and businesses while encouraging growth for the businesses that already exist in Godfrey.

“I believe it’s time for Godfrey to look forward with a new perspective, new leadership that not only has a solid plan for the future, but also partners with each and every one of the citizens to ensure that this wonderful community becomes the very best it can be,” he said. “I want every voter to feel the same pride that I do when I say, ‘I live in Godfrey, Illinois.’”

Beth Johnes

Johnes said she will meet with department heads and make budget cuts if elected. She plans to send frequent communications to residents and encouraged them to reach out with “questions, concerns and praise.”

“I will be your full-time mayor helping us all enjoy a better life, not a part-timer with a full-time job or someone to attend ribbon-cuttings and photo ops,” Johnes said. “I work for you, and I will work with you.”

Mike McCormick

McCormick said he was “aggressively opposed” to the recent mayor’s pay raise. He believes the mayor should hold the position out of a love for the community. He said he has served on many boards and charitable organizations, and Godfrey has four times the amount of money in reserves as it did when he first took office.

“I love serving as your mayor, and I have a lot more to add to the solid foundation that I have created,” he said. “Switching quarterbacks when you’re already winning doesn’t make sense to me. I’m asking for your vote.”

The election is on April 1, 2025. For a full recording of the candidate forum, click here.

More like this: