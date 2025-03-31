Our Daily Show Interview! Craig Lombardi- State of the Race '25

GODFREY — Craig Lombardi, a current Trustee and candidate for Mayor of Godfrey, discussed his vision for the village during an interview with CJ Nasello of Our Daily Show! Lombardi emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan to attract younger families and enhance community resources.

In the interview, Lombardi outlined his belief that Godfrey must adapt to appeal to younger residents, and said, “I think Godfrey needs to move in a direction to get younger families. We don't really have a plan right now.”

He expressed that while the village’s parks are satisfactory, they require improvement to better serve families.

Lombardi, who has a background in media with experience at 97.1 and KMOX, noted that his lifelong involvement in politics has afforded him valuable connections.

“I have been around politics my whole life. I am around it all the time and have more connections than most,” he said, indicating he would leverage these relationships if elected mayor.

The candidate also highlighted the importance of planning for the future, said, “You have to figure out what it looks like five years, 10 years, and 20 years to have selective growth and control the negative.”

He advocated for hiring a professional company to develop a comprehensive plan, emphasizing the need for input from business leaders, trustees, and, most importantly, the residents of Godfrey.

Addressing local concerns, Lombardi spoke about traffic safety, and said: "I am always an advocate for less speeding and safety,” he said, referring to the speeding issues along West Delmar and into residential neighborhoods.

Lombardi reflected on his life in Godfrey, expressing gratitude for community support while acknowledging the challenges he has observed.

“It is great to see just people supporting you and trying to help you out. I also have seen the other side of it,” he noted. He emphasized the collaborative effort needed for progress, stating, “It takes an army to do this.”

In closing, Lombardi urged voters to consider the differences between himself and the current administration.

“If elected, Godfrey will have a great future moving forward. I have a work ethic and the best interests of Godfrey,” he said, encouraging residents to research their options before casting their votes.

