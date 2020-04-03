GODFREY - Godfrey Village parks are under daily evaluation and watchful eyes on whether or not they should remain open as the COVID-19 crisis progresses and spreads.

Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, his staff and the Madison County Sheriff's Office, have been diligently keeping a close eye on park activity over the past couple weeks to gauge if people are heeding the call to social distance.

The Mayor said the following: “The CDC specifically recommends that people get fresh air and take regular walks, but that they are to give each other plenty of space, we responded by closing everything in the parks except the walking trails to support the CDC’s directive and promote a healthy community.”

McCormick adds: “As this health crisis progresses, and if we see groups congregating or people not social distancing, we may have to shut everything down just like some of the other communities that had the same problems. I’d hate for the acts of poor judgement by few people to ruin it for everyone else who are diligently following the guidelines, but we’ll do what we have to do if we get to that point. It's all about safety."

Mayor McCormick said he will continue to check parks activity/traffic over the next couple weeks so he may evaluate if they may remain open.

