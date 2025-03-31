Our Daily Show! State of the Race '25: Mayor McCormick!

GODFREY — Mike McCormick, the incumbent candidate for Mayor of Godfrey, discussed his vision recently for the village during an appearance on CJ Nasello's "Our Daily Show." McCormick emphasized the importance of community engagement and financial management as he campaigns for the upcoming election.

McCormick expressed pride in the performance of the Public Works Department, particularly during winter weather events.

"Not once have any of them called off," he said, highlighting the commitment of his team during significant snowfalls this past winter. He acknowledged Jim Lewis, who oversees the department, and said: "'Air on [the] side of safety' was always our motto."

Looking ahead, McCormick shared his thoughts on economic development in Godfrey. "We need more rooftops with our population," he said, adding that there has been notable development along Godfrey Road and Delmar.

Regarding future projects, McCormick mentioned ongoing efforts to acquire land and navigate obstacles in the village's comprehensive plan. He expressed optimism about the plan, which he said was well-structured with input from economic development professionals, including Jim Mager, a former business instructor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Among McCormick's goals is the completion of the Lars Hoffman crossing and the Woodman Bike Path, which he described as "remarkable." He also discussed efforts to transition chip roads to asphalt, emphasizing the need for funding while maintaining low taxes. "One of my commitments was to replace property tax with sales tax," he stated.

In his interview, McCormick reflected on his initial days in office, recalling the challenges he faced after taking over a team largely comprised of employees from the previous administration.

"It was pretty tough the first few months," he said. "But we never missed a payment or payroll." He credited the village accountant for providing crucial support during that transitional period.

McCormick concluded by highlighting his pride in reducing property taxes and removing the Godfrey Township line from residents' tax bills.

"It’s important to keep taxes down," he said, as he continues to advocate for the village's future.

