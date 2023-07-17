GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey has been made aware of solicitors going door-to-door in several area neighborhoods without permits/registration from the Village Clerk’s Office. It has also recently been reported by homeowners that a St. Louis-based control company has been operating contrary to the Village of Godfrey’s solicitor’s ordinance and employing questionable practices.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said: “If interested in what’s being offered, ask for everything in writing and don’t sign anything without assurance that you’ll receive a copy,” McCormick said. “And don’t feel pressured to open the door to people who aren’t familiar.”

Article continues after sponsor message

When dealing with door-to-door salespeople, it’s always recommended to ask to see the solicitor’s Village of Godfrey-issued permit, which they are required to carry on their person.

“You can also call the Village Clerk’s office at (618) 466-3381 to verify that they are registered and allowed to solicit in Godfrey,” McCormick said.

If you have any issues with aggressive solicitors, you can call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-6087.

More like this: