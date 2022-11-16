GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick announced today that the Village of Godfrey has been made aware that there are teams of solicitors going door-to-door attempting to enroll residents in programs with alternative electrical suppliers.

"While these solicitors are not in violation of any laws and have secured the required solicitation permits, I would like to encourage residents to do your diligence before electing to sign up for this program," the mayor said.

"If you would like to participate in the electrical aggregation program, it is not necessary for you to do anything. The new energy supplier with the aggregation program, Constellation Energy, will be sending an introductory letter to Village residents in the coming weeks and their new rates will begin in January. Their rate is 12.1%, or .121 cents, per kilowatt. This rate is locked in for two years and will not be subject to the anticipated fluctuation of Ameren."

McCormick continued and said: “As with any door-to-door solicitation, the information given about the program or product may not be the full truth. I urge residents to exercise caution when answering your door, sharing personal information, and enrolling in alternative programs. If you should have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact my office.”

