GODFREY - Following the Governors “stay at home” order that was issued Friday, in an effort to further protect staff and ensure the continuity of critical local government services, Mayor McCormick has announced that the village will enact additional measures that will be effective Monday morning, March 23, 2020, until further notice.

During the restriction, as before, village employees will continue be on site and working to help with any resident needs but in an effort to reduce exposure, staff will stagger shifts with one person at a time working in each department and will move to “half-day” shifts from 8:00 AM until noon.

Access to village hall will continue to be locked to the public but residents can still access any department by making an appointment during those new designated hours.

If anyone has any life or public safety concerns outside of the designated village hours you can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at the non-emergency number (618) 692-6087.

All Parks & Recreation events will also continue to be postponed until further notice.

Mayor McCormick feels that if we all work together, we can ALL get through this.

To make an appointment you can call the appropriate department from 8:00 AM until noon:

Mayor’s office: (618) 466-3324

Clerk’s Office: (618) 466-3381

Economic Development (618) 466-3325

Building & Zoning (618) 466-1206

Parks & Recreation (618) 466-1483

Public Works (618) 466-3133

Engineering Dept (618) 466-4319

