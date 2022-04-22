GODFREY - A Godfrey man tragically lost his life Thursday, April 21, 2022, in a motorcycle crash in the 6800 block of Humbert Road in Godfrey.

The man was identified as Bruce C. Edwards, 34.

Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn reported Friday afternoon that 9-1-1 was notified at approximately 8:44 p.m.

"The victim was the operator and sole occupant of a Kawasaki Ninja traveling westbound on Seiler Road when he lost control and proceeded through the intersection of Humbert Road, coming to rest on the property of Lewis and Clark Elementary School," the coroner said.

"Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Kyle Burgess at 9:45 p.m., April 21, 2022. The preliminary investigation shows blunt chest trauma as the cause of death. The victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. A final cause of death will not be issued until the results of toxicological testing are complete.

"Preliminary evidence observed at the scene suggests speed and wet road conditions may have contributed to the accident which remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters with Godfrey Fire Protection District as well as paramedics with LifeStar Ambulance also responded to the scene."

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time under the direction of Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

