EDWARDSVILLE — A Godfrey man was sentenced today to 30 years in prison this afternoon after pleading guilty to a predatory criminal sexual assault charge in October.

Aaron M. Delong (d.o.b. 10/1/80) pleaded guilty on Oct. 6, 2015, to the Class X felony. He was facing 6-30 years in prison. Delong had been charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old-female during 2013. The victim knew her attacker prior to the assault.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Kathleen Nolan who heads the Children’s Justice Division within the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Assistant State's Attorney Nolan asked Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli to sentence Delong to the maximum of 30 years.

Article continues after sponsor message

State's Attorney Tom Gibbons praised today’s sentence. “I am hopeful that this tough sentence sends a message to other victims in Madison County that they shouldn’t be afraid to come forward. This severe punishment of a repulsive predator demonstrates that my office will fight relentlessly to get justice for our victims.”

Gibbons thanked his staff, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Child Advocacy Center for their work in convicting the defendant.

Delong has been in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville on a $400,000 bond since being charged on Oct. 16, 2014. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.



More like this: